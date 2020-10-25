Houston police searching for missing 83-year-old woman with dementia

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help in locating a missing woman.

Authorities are looking for Maxine Nibsy, 83.

Nibsy is described as a Black female, 5'3" tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Nibsy was last seen around noon on Sunday walking away from the 11200 block of Braesridge Drive.

She was last seen wearing possibly a black turban or black wig on her head, with purple capri pants, and a light blue plaid shirt.

Authorities said Nibsy has dementia and is possibly in the early stages of Alzheimer's.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.