Houston police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.



Authorities are looking for Tyler Hamilton.



Hamilton was last seen near his home on the 12900 block of Briar Forest on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pants.



Authorities said he was riding a black and orange bicycle.



If you have any information on where Hamilton may be, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.

