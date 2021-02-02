Expand / Collapse search

Houston police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

Tyler Hamilton (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 10-year-old boy. 

Authorities are looking for Tyler Hamilton. 

Hamilton was last seen near his home on the 12900 block of Briar Forest on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. 

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pants. 

Authorities said he was riding a black and orange bicycle. 

If you have any information on where Hamilton may be, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840
 