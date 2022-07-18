Houston police searching for man charged with brother's murder

article

Houston police are searching for a man who has been charged in the deadly shooting of his brother earlier this year.

Kyle Andrew Coolack, 37, is charged with murder. He is accused in the death of 35-year-old Brad Henry Coolack.

The deadly shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of West Greens Road around 11 p.m. March 11.

Officers responded to the scene and found Brad Coolack inside an apartment. He had been shot multiple times, and paramedics pronounced him deceased.

According to HPD, witnesses in the area reported hearing two people arguing and then multiple gunshots.

Police say Kyle Coolack was initially a person of interest in the case. On Friday, a murder charge was filed against Kyle Coolack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kyle Coolack or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.