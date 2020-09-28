Houston Police searching for fugitive wanted for sexual assault of a child

article

Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division needs the public's help locating fugitive Michael Gonzalez, who is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Houston Police received a report of Sexual Assault that occurred in the 2100 block of Holly Hall Street in Houston.

During the investigation, the child victim told officers he was sexually abused. After an investigation detectives learned that Gonzalez, 33, sexually assaulted the victim.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-7-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

Michael Gonzalez

He also has a sleeve tattoo on his right forearm that consist of a skeleton, a black assault rifle, and the word “Loyalty”.

Michael Gonzalez Tattoo

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.