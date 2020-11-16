Houston Police searching for fugitive wanted for indecency with a child

article

Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division is asking for the public's assistance in locating fugitive Jose Hernandez Varela, who is wanted for Indecency with a Child.

Police say in November of 2017, Varela performed indecent sexual acts with a child victim in the 6400 block of West Airport Boulevard in Houston.

The fugitive is described as a Hispanic male, 34 years old, approximately 6'0", 170 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging, and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.