Houston police searching for brazen ATM robbery thief

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a brazen ATM robbery thief.

The robbery took place at an ATM located on the 1400 block of West Gray around 1:15 p.m.

Police said an ATM technician, who was servicing an ATM, reported an unknown male suddenly appeared while pointing a handgun at him while demanding money from the ATM.

Authorities said the suspect, described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5'6" to 5'9" tall, grabbed three of the boxes containing money and ran to a dark gray or black RAV 4 or Ford Escape, got into the backseat, and fled the scene with an unknown driver and front passenger.

Police said a security guard witnessed the robbery and fired several rounds toward the suspect vehicle.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.