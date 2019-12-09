Houston police search for suspect in shooting of security guard

article

Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a security guard in west Houston.

Officers were responding to a report of a car burglary around 3 a.m. Monday on Pagewood Lane when they saw a muzzle flash and heard gunshots.

Police say they saw the security guard on the ground and a suspect running away.

The security guard was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officers and K9s were searching the area for the suspect.