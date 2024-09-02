The Brief The family of 24-year-old Matthew Kallie seeks public help to identify suspects in his fatal shooting. Houston police share video of two vehicles involved in the tragic incident. Authorities ask the community to review the footage and provide any information that could lead to an arrest.



The family of 24-year-old Matthew Kallie is urgently seeking the public’s help to identify the individuals responsible for his tragic death. Kallie was shot and killed on Friday, March 22, 2024, around 10:00 p.m., in the 11100 block of Safeguard St. in Houston.

Houston police have released surveillance video showing two suspects and the vehicles they used during the fatal encounter. The footage shows a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Traverse, and a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac DTS. According to the investigation, Kallie was walking on Brisbane Street when the two vehicles approached him. One suspect exited the sedan’s front seat and opened fire, leaving Kallie fatally wounded in the street.

Kallie’s family, heartbroken by the loss, is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. They hope that someone in the community may hold the key to identifying the suspects and bringing them to justice.