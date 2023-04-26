article

The Houston Police Department has released surveillance video of a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting just blocks away from Texas Southern University.



According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 4700 block of Scott Street around midnight on Monday.

Officials said the suspect is described as a heavy set, Black male in his early 20s.

The surveillance video above is of the suspect boarding a METRO bus at 1900 Travis Street 20 minutes before the shooting.

If you know who this man is, contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or to speak anonymously contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.