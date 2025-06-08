Houston police officers injured in crash responding to fatal stabbing

article

The Brief Two Houston police officers were injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday while responding to an emergency call. The officers were on their way to a separate fatal stabbing incident when their patrol vehicle was struck by another car. A good Samaritan rescued the officers, who suffered minor injuries; the hit-and-run driver fled the scene and has not been located.



Two Houston police officers were injured in a crash early Sunday when their patrol vehicle was struck by a hit-and-run driver as they responded to a fatal stabbing in northeast Houston.

Officers injured in crash

The crash happened just after midnight on Homestead Road. The two officers, each with about one year of service with the department, were traveling northbound to help other officers at a stabbing where a suspect was believed to be on the scene.

Investigators believe another vehicle exited a side street or parking lot and crashed into the patrol car, causing it to catch fire. The suspect in the crash ran from the scene. Although the police have some identifying information, the individual has not yet been located.

A wrecker driver who arrived at the crash scene pulled the two officers to safety. Both officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2 Houston officers injured in crash while en route to a fatal stabbing. The crash happened in the 6700 block of Homestead (Source: Onscene)

The Houston Police Department's Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the crash. Officials believe the officers had their emergency equipment activated at the time of the crash.