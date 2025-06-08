Houston police arrest man accused of fatally stabbing step-son

article

The Brief A man in his late 30s was fatally stabbed after a family disturbance in Houston's Homestead area early Sunday morning. The suspect, identified as the victim's stepfather, was arrested at the scene after the incident. Police say the stabbing occurred when a fight between the two men started again after they had been separated.



Houston Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened just after midnight on Sunday in the 7300 block of Bigwood, in the Homestead area of Houston.

Fatal Houston Stabbing

What we know:

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 30s with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials with the Houston Police Department say the suspect was still on the scene when police arrived. He has only been identified as a male in his mid-50s, and the step-father to the victim. He is in police custody.

According to police, there was a disturbance between family members, but they were separated, but began fighting again. That is when the victim was stabbed multiple times.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.