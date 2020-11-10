Houston police officers attend fallen sergeant's son's football game

While police are hard at work looking to track down the second suspect in the killing of Houston Police Sergeant Sean Rios, his family was out supporting one another tonight.

Rios was shot and killed in a "gun battle" Monday afternoon in the 7800 block of the North Freeway.

The sergeant leaves behind a wife and four children. One, an eighth-grader, played at his junior high football game Tuesday night in Willis.

#82 had his siblings and mother cheering him on.

Rios’ commander and chief with the Houston Police Department came to the game as well to cheer on #82 and his family.

“Sgt. Rios was an awesome guy. He was always out there trying to make a difference. It is tragic that we lost him, but that is some of the risk that we have in our job. That is ok. We do this to help people," said HPD Dept. Chief Larry Satterwhite.

"We just wanted to tell the family, Sarah, Isabella, Tristan and Luka and Juliana how much we care about them. How much they are part of our family and how everyone around here is part of our family. We just want to honor,” said Chief Satterwhite. “This is a small thing for us to come out and do to make a difference for them.”