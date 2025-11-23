Houston police officer shot in road rage incident; 3 suspects in custody

article

The Brief A Houston police officer was shot in the shoulder late Saturday night following a road rage incident while driving to work. The officer is expected to recover after driving himself to a nearby police station for treatment. Three suspects (one male, two females) are now in police custody, and the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered.



What we know:

The officer, identified as Jake Parker, was shot around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gessner and Hempstead, Mayor John Whitmire confirmed at a late-night news conference.

"A dispute, road rage, most likely with three suspects," Whitmire said. "One got out of the car. Shot Officer Parker in the shoulder."

Officer Parker, a three-year veteran with a wife and two children, was in uniform but not wearing his vest at the time of the shooting. He managed to drive himself to the Northwest Substation, where he was treated by first responders and rushed to a local hospital. Officials said he was in good spirits and his family was en route.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner praised the quick work of law enforcement, crediting a savvy Hedwig Village police officer who used a license plate reader to identify the suspect vehicle and then followed it into southwest Houston while notifying HPD teams.

"One male and two female suspects were apprehended rather quickly and the weapon was recovered," Chief Finner said.

The police chief confirmed that three persons of interest are in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with video footage of the incident to share it with the police department.

What they're saying:

Mayor Whitmire took the opportunity to highlight the dangers faced by police officers daily and cautioned elected officials about making general statements criticizing law enforcement, suggesting such rhetoric may influence "bad actors."

The Houston Police Officers’ Union also spoke, condemning the violence.

"Anybody that’s out there that’s driving around, if you believe any kind of traffic altercation is worth taking a life over, you’re an idiot," a union representative stated. "We have way too many incidents like this. This officer’s just driving to work in uniform, and somebody gets so mad... that they’re going to try to take a life over that. That’s completely insane."

Despite the traumatic experience, the officer is reportedly ready to return to duty after his recovery.

"All he’s done is keep Officer Parker and his family in your prayers," Mayor Whitmire said. "He’s going to recover from the gunshot wound. He will have obviously psychological scars. So we need to keep his family in our prayers."

What we don't know:

The identities of the three people taken into custody have not been released.