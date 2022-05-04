Officer taken to hospital after reported shooting in SE Houston

An officer was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in southeast Houston, the police department says.

There is a large law enforcement response at a gas station in the 14800 block of Gulf Freeway at Astoria.

The officer’s condition is not known at this time, but HPD says the officer was transported to Memorial Hermann – Southeast.

SkyFOX aerials show the parking lot of the gas station and some gas pumps sectioned off with police tape. A black pickup truck parked next to one of the gas pumps appears to have bullet holes in the windshield.



Police have not released information on a suspect in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.