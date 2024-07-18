A Houston police officer who responded to a robbery early Thursday morning was run over by the suspect's getaway car, officials say.

Police say the suspect ran over the officer’s leg. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The incident began around 3 a.m. at a CVS in the 5400 block of Washington Ave.

According to police, two males held the clerks at gunpoint and tried to get into the registers and safe. When they didn’t get any money, they took one of the clerk’s debit cards and started getting cashback, police say.

Houston police at the scene of a robbery on Washington Avenue.

Police say the suspects were going to try to take the clerks’ phones and ID numbers and find a bank, but police showed up. The suspects ran out of the store, and the officers chased after them.

According to police, one officer managed to grab hold of one of the suspects as he was getting into the getaway car, and the suspect took off and ran over the officer’s leg.

The car ended up crashing nearby. Police are searching for the suspects, described as two Black males in masks and hoodies, one red and one olive green.