2 decomposed bodies found in trailer in Houston

Houston police are investigating after two decomposed bodies were found in a trailer overnight.

The discovery was made early Thursday morning in the 6100 block of Milwee.

According to police, they got a call from someone who had overheard a few homeless people at a nearby convenience store talking about two bodies that were inside of a truck.

Officers and HFD responded to the lot where several donation trailers were parked. Police say they didn’t find anything at first but then noticed a hole on top of a trailer at the back of the property.

They got a ladder to look inside and found at least two bodies inside. Police say they were very decomposed and appear to have been there for a long time.

Police say it appears the people had moved some stuff around in the trailer and were staying in there. Authorities believe they may have been homeless.

Their cause of death has not yet been determined.