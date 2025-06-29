Houston police officer involved in crash that injured dirt bike rider

article

The Brief A Houston police officer, en route to work, was involved in a crash with a dirt bike rider Saturday night. The dirt bike rider suffered an ankle injury. The officer was uninjured, and the incident remains under police investigation.



A Houston police officer on his way to work was involved in a crash with a dirt bike rider on Saturday night.

Dirt bike rider injured in crash

What we know:

Police say the dirt bike rider was hit in the intersection of South Post Oak and West Airport around 8:45 p.m.

The officer was attempting to turn from South Post Oak onto West Airport when the crash occurred.

Police say the officer got out of his vehicle and found the rider in the bushes with injuries to his ankle. The officer applied a tourniquet to the dirt bike rider's leg.

The dirt bike rider was taken to the hospital. Police say he was conscious.

The officer was not injured.

What we don't know:

Officers are working to learn more about the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.