Houston police: Officer fired shots at assault suspect who had gun

article

Houston police say no one was struck by the gunfire when an officer fired multiple shots at an assault suspect near the Heights.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday on 20th Street near Bevis.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to HPD, an officer was dispatched to a call about an assault in progress, and the suspect was believed to have a gun at the time.

When the officer arrived, police say, witnesses directed him to the location where the assault occurred, and the officer saw a woman with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect took off running, and the officer began to chase him on foot. According to HPD, the suspect turned around and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the officer.

In fear for his safety, police say, the officer discharged his firearm multiple times, but no one was struck by the gunfire. The suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities say the woman who was assaulted was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to her face. She was last reported to be in stable condition.

HPD says a firearm was recovered from the suspect. Police say they also learned that a witness tried to intervene when the woman was being assaulted, but the suspect threatened the witness with a firearm.

Police said the investigation was still in the preliminary investigation. The case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP