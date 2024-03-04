A Houston Police Department officer was arrested over the weekend for public intoxication in Fredericksburg, officials said.

Officials said Senior Police Officer James Barnett, who is assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division, was arrested and booked into the Gillespie County Jail.

Authorities said Barnett has been with the department since August 2010.

James Barnett

Barnett has been placed on restricted (desk) duty pending an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division.

Houston police said they, 'hold its officers to the highest standards and will take up action up to, and including termination.'