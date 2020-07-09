Houston police looking for two suspects following June aggravated robbery

The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers need your help locating two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a convenience store.



According to police, the robbery occurred at the Shell gas station, located at 1620 South Loop West, on June 7 around 12:30 a.m.

Police said two unknown males entered the gas station, walked to the back of the store to the drink coolers and both grabbed a drink.



That’s when, authorities said, both suspects opened the drink and began walking to the front door of the store.



As one of the males exited the store, the store clerk asked the second suspect if they were planning to pay for the drinks. The suspect became angry, according to police, and asked the store clerk what she was going to do if they didn’t pay for them. She stated she would call the police, and the man walked out of the store without paying for the drink.



Then a few minutes later, police said, the man walked back into the store and began to knock down several items within the store. The male also lifted his shirt, displaying a handgun, and threatened the clerk.

The first suspect is described as a Black male with a beard, wearing black pants and a black shirt. The second suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white shirt.

Authorities said both of the suspects then got into a black Dodge utility vehicle and fled the scene.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.



If you have any information, call (713) 222-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.