Porter man accused of kidnapping girl, 15, while she was walking dog

The Brief Giovanni Rosales Espinoza, 23, was charged with aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a child. He is accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl who was walking her dog on Christmas Day. Her father was able to track her phone and find her nearly two miles away.



A Porter man is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl who was walking her dog on Christmas Day.

Authorities say her father was able to track her phone and found her in the man’s truck in a secluded area nearly two miles away.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Giovanni Rosales Espinoza, 23, was charged with aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a child.

Man accused of kidnapping teen

The backstory:

The incident was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Conner Mills Court in Porter.

According to authorities, the girl had taken her dog out for a walk, but her parents got worried when she didn’t return.

The sheriff’s office says her dad tracked her phone down to a secluded, partially wooded area in Harris County – about two miles away – and found her in the man’s pickup truck. The sheriff’s office says the man in the truck with her was partially nude.

The girl’s father reportedly helped her get out and called authorities for help.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation later revealed that the suspect had threatened the girl with a knife and abducted her from the street.

What they're saying:

"Christmas is a day meant for joy, but this man chose to shatter that joy by targeting a child. I am incredibly proud of our deputies and detectives who worked tirelessly to ensure this dangerous predator was swiftly apprehended and is now off our streets. Rest assured that your Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant every hour of every day to keep your families safe," Sheriff Wesley Doolittle stated.

Investigation continues

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 936-760-5876, and reference case number 25A410316, or call Multi-County Crimes Stoppers at 800-392-7867.