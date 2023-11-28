Houston police investigating possible vandalism of 'Pray For Israel' billboard

The Houston Police Department is investigating a possible vandalism of a billboard that occurred.

According to Houston Police, the incident occurred in the 9500 block of Southwest Freeway in the late hours of Sunday or early Monday morning.

Police stated it's believed the vandals cut up a Pray For Israel banner and possibly left a Palestine flag in place of the Israel flag around the billboard.

Authorities stated they tried to call the owner of the billboard.

It's unclear at this time what the latest is on the investigation.

Officials said the investigation will determine if this incident is a hate crime.