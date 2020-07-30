Houston police investigating early morning robbery, victim shot in the leg

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating following an early morning robbery on Thursday.



According to authorities, the robbery occurred on the 3400 block of Louisiana Street, just before 3:30 a.m.

Police said a Houston police officer working an extra job in the area heard a gunshot outside.



Upon investigation, police said the officer found a Black male in his late 40’s with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities said the victim was walking down the street when a younger Black male robbed him and took his backpack.



That’s when, police said, the suspect shot the victim in the leg before leaving the area.



If you have any information on this shooting, contact police.