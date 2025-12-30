Dry January: Where to get non-alcoholic drinks around Houston

The Brief Dry January is a month-long challenge where people commit to not drinking alcohol for a whole month. Many restaurants feature a mocktail menu where you can enjoy a non-alcoholic drink in place of a cocktail.



Dry January is a common challenge for people to start off the year by not drinking alcohol for the entire month of January.

This means no alcohol when going out to eat, at home, anything. If you’re taking on dry January, you’re going to have to switch your cocktails for mocktails, and luckily, Houston has plenty of spots that serve non-alcoholic drink remakes.

Here's a list of where to get cocktails in Houston:

Axelrad

Axelrad features a menu with mocktails and non-alcoholic beer for customers to try.

Monkey Tails

Located north of Houston in Lindale Park, Monkey Tail’s bar has a menu of "free-spirited" drinks that’ll give you a taste of something good!

Plume

Plume is a good spot to go if you’re not drinking and also want to sit down to eat.

Anvil

With a list of 100 classic cocktails, Anvil also offers some mocktails for customers to try and could even create something for you if you ask.

Traveler’s Cart

If you know Traveler’s Table, Traveler’s Cart is just the little sister restaurant and their menu features zero-proof cocktails with tequila and rum alternatives.

The Cellar Bar

Enjoy a great time without drinking in The Cellar Bar, which features a mocktail menu and non-alcoholic beer.

Haywire

Haywire in Memorial City has a specialty mocktail menu curated by their bartenders highlighting Texan ingredients.