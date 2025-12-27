Several roosters, some dead, found after report of animal fighting near Crosby: sheriff

The Brief Several roosters were found after a report of possible animal fighting near Crosby, officials say. Some of the roosters were reportedly dead. An investigation is underway.



Several roosters have been found after a report of possible animal fighting near Crosby, the sheriff says.

What we know:

An investigation is underway Saturday afternoon in the 4200 block of Danek Road, near FM 1942.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to a call for service involving possible animal fighting and found a large number of roosters – some of them dead.

Detectives are at the scene.

What we don't know:

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.