Several roosters, some dead, found after report of animal fighting near Crosby: sheriff

By
Published  December 27, 2025 5:47pm CST
Harris County
The Brief

    • Several roosters were found after a report of possible animal fighting near Crosby, officials say.
    • Some of the roosters were reportedly dead.
    • An investigation is underway.

CROSBY, Texas - Several roosters have been found after a report of possible animal fighting near Crosby, the sheriff says.

What we know:

An investigation is underway Saturday afternoon in the 4200 block of Danek Road, near FM 1942.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to a call for service involving possible animal fighting and found a large number of roosters – some of them dead.

Detectives are at the scene.

What we don't know:

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

