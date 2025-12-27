Several roosters, some dead, found after report of animal fighting near Crosby: sheriff
CROSBY, Texas - Several roosters have been found after a report of possible animal fighting near Crosby, the sheriff says.
What we know:
An investigation is underway Saturday afternoon in the 4200 block of Danek Road, near FM 1942.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to a call for service involving possible animal fighting and found a large number of roosters – some of them dead.
Detectives are at the scene.
What we don't know:
No further details were provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.