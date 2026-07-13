Houston police investigate report of body in Greens Bayou

The Brief Houston police received a report of a body in Greens Bayou. Homicide investigators responded to the scene.



Houston police are investigating a report of a body found in Greens Bayou on Monday morning near Northshore.

What we know:

Shortly after 11 a.m., a caller reported seeing a body in the bayou along Industrial Road and Miles Street.

Houston police say homicide investigators have responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if authorities have recovered the person’s body from the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.