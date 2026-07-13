Houston police investigate report of body in Greens Bayou
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a report of a body found in Greens Bayou on Monday morning near Northshore.
What we know:
Shortly after 11 a.m., a caller reported seeing a body in the bayou along Industrial Road and Miles Street.
Houston police say homicide investigators have responded to the scene.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear if authorities have recovered the person’s body from the water.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.