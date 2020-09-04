Houston Police investigate deadly shooting that took place outside grocery store

Houston Police investigating after a deadly shooting outside of a grocery store on Sept. 4, around 12:30 a.m. The shooting took place in the 300 block of Edgebrook in Houston.

Police say that officers responded to reports of a victim down in a parking lot, there they found a man not breathing inside of a truck.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

The victim was transported by ambulance and later pronounced dead at the hospital. The man was reported to have a minor injury to his forehead.

At this time the other male who was with the deceased is detained and being questioned. Police say that the truck's plates are from Mexico.

Houston Police are hoping to gather more information soon on this developing story.