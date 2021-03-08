Houston police investigate deadly shooting of man, 31, in Midtown

article

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a Houston man in Midtown early Monday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the victim was identified as 31-year-old Xavier Roberson.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

The shooting occurred around 3:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of Fannin Street.

Witnesses told police they saw Roberson running down the street after hearing gunfire in the distance. Police say a vehicle drove around the block, as if chasing Roberson, and then stopped on Fannin.

According to police, two unknown males exited the vehicle and fired shots at Roberson. He collapsed in the street.

Advertisement

Police say the suspects, described only as two black males, then fled in a vehicle along Tuam Street and onto San Jacinto Street.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS