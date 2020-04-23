Houston police investigate deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy

article

Houston police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

The shooting occurred in the 10100 block of Leawood Blvd around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the teen was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.

According to HPD, witnesses reported the victim was in the bedroom with them when he began playing with a gun that discharged, fatally striking him.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.