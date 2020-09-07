Houston Police investigate deadly hit and run

Houston Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that took place on Thursday, July 9, just before 10 p.m.

According to police, the victim was walking across the 3700 block of Liberty Road in Houston, Texas. Police say the suspects were driving a black newer model Chevrolet Camaro and a black S.U.V. Houston Police say that two vehicles struck the victim as she was crossing the street. The victim died as a result of their injuries.

The suspects fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.