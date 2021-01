article

Houston Police is asking for the public's help in their search for Jerbin Castro.

Castro is accused of the sexual assault of a child.

His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

If you know where police can locate Jerbin Castro, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

Reward possible up to $5,000.

