Houston Police in search for missing 12-year-old girl

Houston Police is asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Aryn Dunlap was last seen in the 11600 block of Walnut Dale Court in Houston on Monday, Nov. 2.

Dunlap stands 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

According to Houston Police, she was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt with the colors (black, pink, and white), blue jeans, black/white shoes, and carrying a black/gold purse.

Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person's Unit at 713-755-7427