Houston Police Department Supervisor charged with possession of child pornography, relieved of duty
LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A Houston Police Department Supervisor has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to League City Police.
What we know:
Officials said 59-year-old Daryn Edwards was arrested on Wednesday, officials said.
According to officials, Edwards has been charged with possession of child pornography with greater than 10 depictions/ videos, but less than 50.
Daryn Edwards
Officials said the investigation is ongoing.
Houston police confirmed that Edwards is a 32-year veteran and has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Division Investigation.
The Source: Information provided by the League City Police Department as well as Houston Police Department.