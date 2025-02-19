Expand / Collapse search

Houston Police Department Supervisor charged with possession of child pornography, relieved of duty

Updated  February 19, 2025 10:22pm CST
Houston
LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A Houston Police Department Supervisor has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to League City Police. 

What we know:

Officials said 59-year-old Daryn Edwards was arrested on Wednesday, officials said. 

According to officials, Edwards has been charged with possession of child pornography with greater than 10 depictions/ videos, but less than 50. 

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. 

Houston police confirmed that Edwards is a 32-year veteran and has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Division Investigation. 

The Source: Information provided by the League City Police Department as well as Houston Police Department. 

