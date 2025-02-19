Houston Police Department Supervisor charged with possession of child pornography, relieved of duty

A Houston Police Department Supervisor has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to League City Police.

What we know:

Officials said 59-year-old Daryn Edwards was arrested on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, Edwards has been charged with possession of child pornography with greater than 10 depictions/ videos, but less than 50.

Daryn Edwards

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Houston police confirmed that Edwards is a 32-year veteran and has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Division Investigation.