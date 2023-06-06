Houston Police Department establish jugging task force amid increase in incidents

The Houston Police Department (HPD) is forming a dedicated task force to address the growing problem of "jugging" crimes throughout the city.

Jugging occurs when criminals follow victims from banks or high-end establishments, only to violently rob them of their belongings later on.

Many victims of these crimes have suffered serious injuries, prompting HPD to take action.

The department is urging citizens to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings at all times. If individuals feel that something is not right, they are encouraged to contact the police immediately.

The establishment of the jugging task force comes as the city experiences a notable increase in such crimes this year.

By dedicating resources and personnel to combat this issue, HPD aims to protect its citizens and reduce the prevalence of these violent offenses.