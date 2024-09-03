Houston Police Department civilian employee arrested for DWI

The Brief Houston Police Department civilian employee arrested According to a statement, the employee was assigned to the Property and Financial Crimes Division



A Houston Police Department civilian employee was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to a news release.

Houston police said Senior Criminal Intelligence Analyst Fahim Adnan Baqui was arrested.

Fahim Baqui

Authorities said Baqui has been with the Property and Financial Crimes Division and has been with HPD since July 2019.

According to the statement, as per standard protocol, Baqui has been relieved of duty pending an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division.

The statement added, "HPD holds our employees to the highest standards and will take action up to, and including, termination."