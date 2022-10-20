article

Houston police say a man was arrested after leading officers on a chase in U-Haul for over an hour.

The incident began earlier Wednesday evening when police say they got a call about a man in a U-Haul who had crashed into a car and then shot at the person in the car.

Officers responded to that location but didn’t locate the U-Haul.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, HPD says officers found a U-Haul that had been reported stolen and tried to stop the driver, but he refused.

Police say a slow-speed chase started near Westheimer and Gessner and continued in that area for about an hour and a half.

Officers deployed spike strips at some point and managed to disable most of the tires on the U-Haul, but the driver continued to drive on the flats.

Eventually, the U-Haul was pinned between the median and some cars, police say. The driver reportedly continued to spin his flat tires, and they caught fire.

At that point, police say, the driver surrendered and was taken into custody. Firefighters put out the U-Haul fire.

According to HPD, the driver will be charged with felony evading and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and could possibly be charged with drug possession because he appeared to throw hypodermic needles out of the U-Haul during the chase.

No injuries were reported during the chase.