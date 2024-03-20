Houston police are working to rescue a person trapped inside a car on Sam Houston Parkway North following a crash.

We do not have many details, but reports say Houston Police Department units attempted a traffic stop and a chase began around 1:50 p.m. at 3601 South Loop West.

The chase ended around 35 minutes later after the vehicle crashed at 10110 W Sam Houston Pkwy North.

Officials have not confirmed if the crashed vehicle is the suspect or a bystander.

It has not been confirmed, but initial reports say the driver may be in custody.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.