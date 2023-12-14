Houston police chase ends after driver crashed into home near Aldine

A police chase in the Houston area came to an end after the suspect crashed into a home near North Freeway, according to officials.

According to Houston Police, around 7:20 p.m. officers attempted to stop a possibly stolen vehicle, but the driver evaded officers and a chase ensued.

The chase began on North Freeway before the driver exited at Little York, police say. One car was struck, officials confirm.

Chase ends in crash on West Mitchell

It is unsure how long the chase lasted, but it came to an end after the driver crashed into a pillar in the garage of a home on West Mitchell Road at Meadowshire, authorities say.

According to HPD Sergeant Garcia, there were no injuries reported.

The suspect in the chase is in custody, police say. The scene is still under investigation.