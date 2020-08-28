Houston Police awaiting autopsy report for 22-year-old man found in Buffalo Bayou

Houston Police are awaiting autopsy results for a 22 year-old man found dead at 1300 Commerce Street around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.

According to police, the dive and search team recovered his body from the Buffalo Bayou. Authorities responded after reports of a body in the water.

Police say that the victim was in an advanced state of decomposition with no obvious signs of trauma.

The cause of death is still under investigation.