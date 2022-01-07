Houston police asking for public's help in identifying some brazen robbers caught on surveillance video

"At that moment, the only thing I was afraid of was surviving," said robbery victim Melisa Rodriquez.



The robberies happened on November 27, 2021, at a strip center parking lot in the 6800 block of South Gessner.



"I was at a Cuban bakery called La Giraldilla, I was on my way to buy bread like every day," Rodriguez said. "As I was coming out, I was assaulted by three men. The fourth was driving."



Police say the suspects were in two separate vehicles a black Ram truck and a silver Fusion.



Police say the four clearly followed Rodriguez to the shopping center and waited for her to come out. All four men are believed to be Cuban.



One of the men pointed a gun at her and demanded her property, including her purse.



"He grabbed me forcibly by the arm, he did leave marks on my arm, and did hurt me," she said.



The robbers took Rodriguez's phone money and all her ID's.



As the robbery was going down, one of the gunmen approached a man and punched him in the face.



"I am very scared," Rodriguez said. "I have seen them around where I live as if they are trying to find me."



