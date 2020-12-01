Houston Police asking for help in search of 11-year-old girl and her older sister

article

Houston Police is asking for the public's help in their search for an 11-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 27.

Zia Byakika was last seen running from her residence located at the 10000 block of Victoria Falls Lane in Houston.

Police say the juvenile was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and black pants, with colorful Croc shoes.

The juvenile is believed to be in the company of her older sister, Makayla Dickerman, who is also reported as missing.

If located please contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.