A police officer and another motorist were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in southwest Houston on Tuesday night, officials say.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Bissonnet and Kirkwood around 10 p.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, the patrol unit was getting ready to stop a vehicle when it was T-boned in the intersection.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Houston police investigate a crash at Bissonnet and Kirkwood.

Police say the officer in the passenger seat of the patrol vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, as was the woman driving the other car.

The officer driving the patrol vehicle was not injured, officials say.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.