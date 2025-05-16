The Brief Authorities are on the scene after a small plane crashed into a tree on Friday afternoon in Houston. Officials said the crash occurred near the West Houston Airport, located at 18000 Groschke Road No injuries has been reported.



Authorities are on the scene following a small plane crash in Houston on Friday afternoon.

Houston plane crash: Small plane crashes into tree near West Houston Airport

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred near the West Houston Airport located at 18000 Groschke Road in Houston just before 3:30 p.m.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez a small aircraft operator reported his aircraft crashed into a tree and the aircraft caught fire, but was no longer on fire.

Gonzalez said the operator eventually made it safely to a nearby airport.

There were no other people on board the plane, officials said.

Initial reports say no injuries have been reported.

FOX 26 has reached out to the FAA and the NTSB for additional information.

Photo from SkyFOX.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether the plane was landing or taking off.

It's also unclear where the plane was coming from or going to.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.