Houston pet safety: Rising temperatures can pose serious health risks

The Brief The Houston heat, while dangerous for humans, can also be dangerous for pets as well. Pets can overheat quickly, especially when temperatures are 90 and above. At just 77 degrees, pavement can reach 125.



With summer in full swing, pet owners need to limit the time their furry friends spend outdoors and know the signs of heatstroke.

Pet safety in the Houston heat

What we know:

Pets can overheat quickly, especially when temperatures are 90 and above.

At just 77 degrees, the pavement can reach 125 degrees.

What you can do:

The best way to gauge concrete, do the back of your hand test for eight seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your dogs' pads.

You should also limit walks to morning and evening.

Other tips include:

Never leave pets in cars or garages

Even with cracked windows temperatures can soar in minutes

Know the signs of heatstroke

Excessive panting drooling weakness and vomiting

Do immediate cooling and get your pet to the vet