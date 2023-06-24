A new attraction has hit Houston and it's a great way to have fun with friends and family during the summer.

The Pedal Barge Cruise in Clear Lake is a group bike boat tour located at 2513 NASA Road 1, bringing you a perfect adventure

For nearly two hours, you can enjoy a party cruise on Clear Lake and bring your own drinks and food. The boats also include Bluetooth speakers if you want to enjoy your own music and party lights.

Tours can be public, or you can book a private boat pedal cruise. A motor and captain will be on the boat as well.

The boats seat up to 22 people with 12 pedal stations. Although there are no guaranteed pedal stations on a public tour.

Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes to an hour before their scheduled time.

For more information, visit the Houston Pedal Barge website.