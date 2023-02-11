Officials say a domestic incident in Kingwood ended with a suspect hospitalized during an officer-involved shooting.

It happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Northpark Plaza Dr. a little before 3:15 a.m. when officers were called for an assault in progress. When police arrived, they heard screaming inside an apartment and what sounded like "help" on the third floor.

Responding officers tried to break into the apartment since no one could open the door but according to Executive Asst. Chief L Satterwhite, the door was "fortified."

That's when officials said a man inside the apartment went out on the balcony and began scaling down the apartment with a gun in hand. An officer on the ground floor reportedly told the man to stop and alert other officers where he was.

When the man finally got to the ground, a fight ensued between the officer and the man Asst. Chief Satterwhite said, and at some point during the scuffle, the officer shot the man "in the lower extremities." Initially, he took off shortly after the shooting but later returned due to his injuries.

He was taken to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition, but his injuries did not seem to be life-threatening. Exec. Asst. Chief Satterwhite identified him only as a 28-year-old and his partner claims they were in the middle of a breakup when things escalated.

Meanwhile, the officer was only identified as a 13-year veteran with the Houston PD.

Because the incident occurred in Montgomery County, the district attorney from that area will be assisting in the investigation.