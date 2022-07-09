Houston PD officer accidentally hits pedestrian with patrol car in SE Houston

article

An officer almost done with his shift for the evening was heading back to the police station Friday night when officials say he accidentally hit a pedestrian with his patrol vehicle.

Investigators said around 10:45 p.m. the unidentified officer with the Houston Police Department was heading back to the station to end his shift. While driving "at the speed limit" officials at the scene of the 7600 block of Harrisburg Blvd near Magnolia Park in southeast Houston said, the officer looked briefly at his computer.

That's when the officer reportedly saw a pedestrian, an unidentified man, standing in the middle of the roadway and hit him with his patrol vehicle.

Immediately afterward, officers requested the Houston Fire Department and tended to any injuries the pedestrian suffered. He was taken to the hospital, who we're told has non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities stated the pedestrian was in the middle of the roadway, not using a crosswalk.

An investigation remains underway to look into the circumstances of the crash, but no additional details, as of this writing, were shared.