A man’s parents found him shot to death outside of his house on Thursday evening, Houston police say.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Tall Willow Drive.

Officers and the Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Tall Willow Drive.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that the man was outside of his house and his parents were inside.

Police say the parents heard an argument, then a gunshot, and they went outside to find their son shot.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. Police were searching for surveillance video and speaking with witnesses.