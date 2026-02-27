Cows escape property near Oates Prairie, wrangled back home

The Brief At least 15 cows escaped from private property near Oates Road and US 90 on Thursday evening. Houston law enforcement, the owner, and the owner's dog were able to wrangle the cows back home.



Remember last year when a few rogue cows caused chaos in Houston on I-45 after the rodeo? Well, this time, more cows are deciding they also want to roam free as their brethren did.

Cows loose in Houston

What we know:

On Thursday evening, at least 15 cows escaped from a private property near Oates Prairie around Oates Road and U.S. 90. The cattle were seen eating grass nearby and sometimes walking along the main road.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The Houston Police Department and Harris County Sheriff's Office helped the owner and dogs wrangle the cows back home. Officials could be seen using emergency lights and sirens to help keep the cattle off the road.

Eventually, officials, the owner, and the owner's dogs were able to get the cows back.

What we don't know:

It is unconfirmed how many cows got loose and how they were able to get off the private property.