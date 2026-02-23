Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting outside SE Houston gas station

article

The Brief Andre Demetrius Ball, 20, has been charged with murder. He is charged in a deadly shooting outside of a gas station on MLK Blvd. Devontray Laws, 25, died in the shooting.



A man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside a southeast Houston gas station on Friday night.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Andre Demetrius Ball. He is charged in the death of 25-year-old Devontray Laws.

Deadly shooting on MLK Blvd

The backstory:

Police were called to a shooting in the 6500 block of MLK Boulevard, near Southlea Street, around 10 p.m.

They found a man, Laws, shot multiple times in the parking lot of a convenience store. He died at the scene.

What they're saying:

According to police, officers located Ball, who allegedly admitted to his role in the shooting. After detectives consulted the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Ball was charged and booked into the Harris County Jail.